Arrests
• Jarious O’Neal Miller, 26, Decatur; trafficking illegal drugs, possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $13,100. (Decatur police)
• Seth O’Neal Lynch, 28, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substances; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $61,000. (Decatur police)
• Chasity Nicole Wells, 22, Gadsden; two counts of possession of controlled substances; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Vanessa Lee Polk, 40, Huntsville; second-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Anyia Dre’Shae James, 20, Douglasville, Georgia; first-degree theft; no bond set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Theresa Dutton Wilson, 47, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; no bond set. (Morgan sheriff)
