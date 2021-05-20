Arrests
• Thomas Allen Lang, 32, New Hope; sell/distribute methamphetamine and five misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jamie McGhee Cheatham, 31, Hartselle; sell/distribute amphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Byron Samuel Nesmith, 32, Morgan County; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas Michael Curbow, 35, Morgan County; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Robert Whit Johnson, 36, 1303 Jefferson St., Athens; discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling/vehicle and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Lee Huckaby, 35, 23146 Porter Road, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Morgan Wallace, 38, 431 Greenville Pike, New Market; two counts of third-degree burglary and attempted burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Clifton Eugene Tatum, 28, 17620 Tucker Lane, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leticia Griffin, 37, 440 Lonestar Road, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Paul Pate, 47, 14630 Chris Way, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tiffany Renea Davis, 23, 28986 Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Alabama troopers)
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 28, 28851 Easter Ferry Road, Lester; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Alabama troopers)
• George Thomas Bruette, 37, 20823 Cairo Hollow Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Alabama troopers)
