Arrests
• Byron Samuel Nesmith, 32, Morgan County; discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling/vehicle and possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $75,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel Carey Gladden, 32, Morgan County; second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail amount not available. (Decatur police)
• Kryshna Lashae Valdez, 25, Mulberry, Florida; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Dusty Lynn Cook, 34, Morgan County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Cody Austin Dowdy, 28, 37161 State Line Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jayson Clinton Roberts, 51, 1508 W. Market St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
