Arrests
• Zachary Chase Dial, 31, 2909 Leighsdale Ave. S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Nyquita Sade Harris, 26, Decatur; second-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,956. (Morgan sheriff)
• Steven Letroy McCurley, 38, 1611 Sanderfer St., Athens; two counts of first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Sabrina Ann Thompson, 42, 718 Hardy St., Athens; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
