Arrests
• Todd Rafeale Shoulders, 48, homeless; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Ray Guess, 38, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Heath Edward Smith, 40, Moulton; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Colby Waynette Poff, 37, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Nathan Daniel Severinsen, 36, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,900. (Decatur police)
• Gerald Allan Bailey, 60, Madison; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Van Johnson, 41, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel Lee Hood, 29, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• David Olvin Brown, 35, Cullman; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Zachary Garett Lacy, 25, Addison; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Town Creek police)
• Terry Stanley Davis, 51, Somerville; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set. (Moulton police)
• Erik Dewayne Clark, 42, Athens; theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Corey Denille Jefferson, 35, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Rohn Everett Pruitt, 67, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ronald Malone Sr., Athens; distribution of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Nathan Watkins, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
