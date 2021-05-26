Arrests
• Charles Joseph Wilson, 40, Morgan County; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Richard Thomas Garland, 44, Gallatin, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
• Karlee Paige Schaper, 20, Gallatin, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Athens police)
• Neimiah Dymarcus Vawters, 21, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
