ARRESTS
• Ashley Nicole Wright, 25, Eva; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dawson Chance Fowler, 22, Morgan County; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Andrew George Bell, 29, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jamie Kane Latham, 45, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tedrick Ravelle Kimmons, 26, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jerome Lynn Casteel, 46, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Alexis Lashae Mason, 25, Decatur; four counts of third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• David Olvin Brown, 35, Cullman; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jeremy Dale Adams, 40, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Adams, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Beasley, Athens; possession of controlled substance, conspiracy to commit controlled substance crime; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bethany Berryhill, Meridianville; distribution of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heman Dollar, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Haggermaker, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashton Lockett, Madison; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Quinton Robinson, Madison; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
