Arrests
• Mandy Renee King, 39, 1750 Alabama 231, Lacey's Spring; possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Leslie Marie Cooper, 1003 19th Ave. S.E. No. 16, Decatur; illegal possession of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Austin Scott Wheeler, 19, 468 Joe Lemmond Road, Somerville; first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melvin Osha James Jr., 504 Everett Drive S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Tyquan Allen Robinson, 28, 1242 Beltline Road S.W. No. 312, Decatur; first-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Decatur police)
• William Daniel West, 32, 137 Canoebrook Lane, Huntsville; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Logan Austin Ogle, 24, 125 Williams St., Muscle Shoals; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• David W. Westfall, 31, 1706 Westmead St. S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Heather Nicole Rovere, 36, 107 Atwilder Drive, Hazel Green; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Lance Dowd, 35, 630 Lee St. S.W., Hartselle; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Marie Duncan, 21, 14568 Chris Way, Athens; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Phillip Dwayne Basham, 49, 27203 Sleepy Hollow Road, Elkmont; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Phillip Harrell, 42, 363 Crowell Circle, Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
