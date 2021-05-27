Arrests
• Jermarcus Antwone Crawford, 26, Decatur; first-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,800. (Decatur police)
• Chastity Nichole Stephenson, 30, Athens; first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Seth Adam Bond, 40, Decatur; receiving stolen property, first-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Priceville police)
• Jordan Donald Adams, 26, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
• Steven Eugene Weaver, 28, Lester; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christian Richard Wells, 18, Breinigsville, Pennsylvania; kidnapping, interfering with custody; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Tyler Houston Haggermaker, 25, Ardmore; second-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
