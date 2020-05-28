Arrests
• Carson Roy Peters, 58, 68 Flint Creek Private Drive, Danville; three counts of capital murder; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• April Diann Hanner, 44, 70 Tucker Private Drive, Hartselle; first-degree hindering prosecution; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• Randy Dwayne Brackins, 49, 412 Briarwood Drive S.W., Decatur; first-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Barbara Gail Wright, 58, 51 Rolfe Private Drive, Morgan County; trafficking in heroin, possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Paul Grantland, 33, 96 Country Side Acres, Cullman; obscuring identity of vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Luke Aaron Barton, 26, 105 ½ Paton Road, Shelbyville, Tennessee; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Scottie Allen Barnes, 45, Chris Way, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
