Arrests
• Charles Rebe Dean, 30, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Donnell Parker, 29, Cullman; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Joseph Wilson, 40, Valhermoso Springs; two counts of burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Louis Franklin Hunter, 41, Gadsden; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tracy Joe Owens, 49, Arab; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Steven Matthew McKelvey, 24, Athens; first-degree forgery, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elizabeth Bates Clem, 41, Holly Pond; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Derricke Quintez Caldwell, 42, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
