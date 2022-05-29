Arrests
• O’Neil Michael Boucher, 34, Harvest; trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute heroin; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gregory Lebraught Harris, 43, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $11,100. (Decatur police)
• Stephen James Hampton, 42, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jarious O’Neal Miller, 26, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $13,100. (Decatur police)
• Amber Joy Leach, 34, Hartselle; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeffrey Pressnell, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• Eugena Summers, Five Points, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Isaiah Whitworth, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cortney Johnson, Athens; three counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Smith, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Shannon Dale Brewer, 42, Tuscumbia; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Dorothy Faye Reaves, 37, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.