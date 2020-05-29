Arrests
• Jeffery Lynn Grandstaff, 34, 345 Morgan County 1282, Falkville; first-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Hartselle police)
• Patrick Jae Hereford, 26, 304 Courtney Drive S.W. No. 72, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Jason Don McDougald, 45, 200 High St. No. 8, Somerville; felony possession or sale of a firearm, second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (State troopers)
• Zaccheaus Douglas Coleman, 54, 26070 Coleman St., Elkmont; possession of cocaine, first-degree marijuana possession; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Jada Areial Acklin, 21, 515 S. Hine St. No. E20, Athens; statutory rape; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Athens police)
• Jason Earl Morris, 55, 27110 Jarrod Boulevard, Harvest; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kathryn Lynn Alexander, 35, 23857 Alabama 99, Elkmont; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darryl Scott Hastings, 31, 29476 Lakeview Drive, Ardmore; unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Marcell Dianne Berry, 55, 110 Autumn Circle No. 106C, Sheffield; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
