ARRESTS
• Karrie Jessica Lynne Shea, 32, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Dewayne McGee, 39, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Maurey Deshaun Randolph, 42, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $30,600. (Decatur police)
• Walter Lee Peterson Jr., 31, Decatur; two counts of second-degree theft, first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $110,000. (Decatur police)
• Ambre Regan Zent, 40, Decatur; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $104,200. (Decatur police)
• Djarvis Jarmon Davis, 40, Decatur; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Alex Cody Watkins, 29, Decatur; two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• David Jackson Byrd, 48, Sheffield; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Moulton police)
• David Jace Cannon, 31, Moulton; first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christopher Haynes, 41, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Sarah Ellen Stanley, 42, Moulton; fugitive from justice; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Latoya Harris, 45, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Randall Allison Brown Jr., 42, Athens; forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• George M. Matthews, 48, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Brandon Mitchell, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Shelton, Athens; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Adkins, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zachary Wilson, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tina Cohen, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Demetrice Malone, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
