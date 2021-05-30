Arrests

• Jessy Kirk Lancaster, 34, Morgan County; first-degree criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and eight misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,400. (Morgan sheriff)

• Jason Patrick Duke, 35, Cullman County; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)

• Seth Adam Bond, 40, Decatur; destruction of property by a prisoner, receiving stolen property, first-degree theft and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $14,500. (Priceville police)

