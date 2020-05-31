Arrests
• Charles Rebe Dean, 29, 138 Criscoe Circle, Morgan County; third-degree burglary, possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cody Wayne Terry, 25, 2222 Acadia Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,400. (Hartselle police)
• Summer Courtney Brewer, 31, 275 Hobbward Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• James Houston Melton Jr., 35, 19660 Sherry Conn Lane, Tanner; possession of methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Christopher Lee Johnson, 31, 23043 Sugar Way, Athens; possession of a controlled substance with intent; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Fontaine Campbell, 25, 400 A Hoffman St., Athens; possession of dangerous drug; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Matthew David Norton, 39, 17419 Harwell Road, Athens; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Anthony Michael Musch, 37, 17475 Harwell Road, Athens; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Stephanie Ann Norton, 37, 17406 Harwell Road, Athens; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.