Arrests
• Brandon Allen Barber, 34, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Shiloh Janelle Odell, 24, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Tommy Ray Garner II, 39, Decatur; two counts of first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Brooke Lashaye Carroll, 39, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• David Justin Farley, 45, Hanceville; trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• April Nicole Holladay, 34, Somerville; possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marc Denton Woods, 52, Hartselle; trafficking in fentanyl; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Johnny Jordan, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamie Sue Wilbanks, 33, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
