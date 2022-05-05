Arrests
• Deborah K. Mears, 60, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas Charles Cooper, 37, Danville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• William Kelvin Kyle, 57, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nathan Dewight Roden, 31, Lacey’s Spring; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jonathan Lamar Evans, 37, Center Point; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Kenneth James Vaughn, 39, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jordan Chadrick Godsey, 33, Decatur; second-degree theft, third-degree burglary, six counts of altering or possessing firearm with altered identification; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $40,000. (Decatur police)
• Lauren Denise Kirkland, 29, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Frank James Kirby, 36, Danville; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Ronnie Lawayn Roberson, 44, Moulton; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Nathan Adams, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jeremy Best, Madison; first-degree assault, first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Parker, Athens; discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (State troopers)
• Ginger Schrimsher, Harvest; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyann Williams, Birmingham; first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
