Arrests
• Thomas Wilson Cornell, 31, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas Charles Cooper, 37, Danville; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Tishon Sales, 32, Decatur; two counts of first-degree possession of marijuana, drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Jackson Whitlow, 43, Decatur; trafficking in methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Reginald M. Carver, 65, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Terrance H. Faulks, 55, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Skyler McGee, 19, Lexington; first-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Bradley Barran, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jarrod Bowling, Harvest; drug trafficking, manufacture of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dammon Harden, Harvest; drug trafficking, two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
