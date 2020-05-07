Arrests
• Thomas John Eggleston, 27, homeless; identity theft, fraudulent use of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Decatur police)
• Brandi Renee Smith, 44, 200 Yvonne Drive, Enterprise; third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,250. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michell Gwen Roberts, 46, 23786 Norman Lane, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Marie Boutwell, 33, 122 Water Edge Lane, Madison; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Curtis Leo Moore, 41, 13946 Stone Bluff Way, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Quami Terry Mingle, 19, 15573 Mayberry Drive, Athens; first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
