Arrests
• Kevin K. Mixdorf, 53, Decatur; two counts of second-degree sodomy; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Decatur police)
• Larry Christopher Walls, 55, Gulf Shores; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Kaitlin Ashley Luschen-Billions, 34, Harrisburg, South Dakota; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Chad Elbert Earp, 37, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Corey Hardy, Elkmont; financial exploitation of elderly, discharge firearm into occupied dwelling/vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darryl Hastings, Ardmore; five counts of second-degree theft, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
