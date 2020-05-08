Arrests
• William Timothy Allison, 49, 24519 Rolling Vista Drive, Athens; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Mandy Bentley Bates, 44, 516 Craft Lane N.E., Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dustin Wayne Hill, 36, 3401 U.S. 31 S.W., Morgan County; possession of methamphetamine; second-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $51,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Keith Bernard Huff, 32, 603 Pumpkin Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Anna Kaye Bishop, 31, 1617 Sherman St., Decatur; possession of cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua William Scanlan, 34, 634 N. Wood Ave., Florence; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Naki Shermane Thomas, 43, 20308 Wallace Lane H, Athens; unlawfully obtaining unemployment benefits; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Mufiax Nelson, 30, 14448 Bledsoe Road No. K22, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Anthony Rainey, 21, 101 Woodridge Drive, Athens; discharging firearm into an occupied building; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Donald Wayne Jarrett, 21, 7256 E. Alabama 36, Lacey's Spring; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Antonio Montez Moore, 28, 1500 E. U.S. 72, Athens; adult sex offender in prohibited residence location; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Athens police)
• Trent Dyan Miller, 21, 1103 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; possession of dangerous drugs; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
