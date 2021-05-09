Arrests
• Houston Russell, 35, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Cody Collins, 33, Decatur; obstructing police by giving false identification; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Raymond Matthew McKinney, 33, Birmingham; possession of methamphetamine; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,200. (Moulton police)
• Rachael Leanne Scott, 24, Trinity; possession of controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set. (Moulton police)
• Michael Ray Morris, 36, Somerville; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zachary Ray Martin, 28, 22332 Quarry Road, Athens; identity theft, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
