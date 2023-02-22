top story Morgan County Jail inmate walks off job; Sheriff's Office trying to locate him By Bruce McLellan Executive Editor Feb 22, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Charest Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Morgan County Jail trusty walked off his job at Wolverine Industries in Decatur early Wednesday morning, the Sheriff's Office said, and the public was asked to help locate him.Arvil Dewayne Charest, 47, of Danville was in jail for a parole violation and possession of a controlled substance, according to jail records. He was booked into the jail Sept. 13.The Sheriff's Office said anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact investigators through Morgan County 911 at 256-350-4613 or use TipLink (bit.ly/SheriffTipLink) to submit information. Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. —brucem@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2431. Twitter @BruceMcLellan1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Criminal Law Job Market Security And Public Safety Law Police Unions × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Decatur Police Department Community Crime Map Area Storm Shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Local Government Officials Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented Articles'I'm back': Logano revels in new-look hairDespite growth all around, Shaw Farms continues a family traditionMusical Miracle: After being told she would never sing again, Decatur woman performs at GrammysDowntown alley could be converted to entertainment areaFirst-year Austin coach Phillips orchestrates dramatic turnaround heading into regionalCouncil to consider funding historic Horton home move on MondayJ.C. Jones heads family-run farm in HartselleJackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussionsFamily tradition: Barber brothers' farm grows from backyard garden to 100 acres of hayCouncil approves funding to move Judge Horton home to Decatur Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJackson: Mayor cut him out of property discussions (3)Editorial: Is the State of the Union speech really necessary? (2)Nearly $1 million in state budget for rocket repair (2)Three arrests made at Austin Junior; student had loaded gun (2)Darry Daws (1)Have you shopped at Decatur Mall in the last year? (1)Basketball: High schools move into area tournaments this week (1)Agriculture strong in the Valley, but farmers face challenges (1)POINT/COUNTERPOINT: How do we define the Ukraine-Russia war at it's one-year anniversary? (1)Renasant Bank 'Gateway' expected to open in late March (1)The 'party of ideas' has run out (1)Classified documents at Pence's home, too, his lawyer says (1)If you’re tough on crime, you better celebrate Missouri setting Lamar Johnson free (1)Widening of Old Moulton Road intersection proposed (1)Survey: 31% of underemployed cite transportation issues as barrier (1)Reed Blankenship goes from West Limestone to the Super Bowl (1)Around the region (1)Sheriffs feeling pinch of lost pistol permit revenue (1)Council to consider funding historic Horton home move on Monday (1)Brother joins brother in jail after second arrest in Hartselle stabbing death (1) Top Jobs MEP SUPERVISOR For details or to apply Online Poll Should the Alabama Legislature remove the sales tax on groceries? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition Decatur Daily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.