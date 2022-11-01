ARRESTS
• Garrick Anthony Gardener, 41, Moulton; buying or receiving stolen property valued at $1,500 or more; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alexandria Grace Handley, 30, Decatur; promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Jacqueline Chenoweth-Lord, 36, Decatur; promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Decatur police)
• Kimberley Jean Norman, 44, Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Charles Dewayne Clarke, 20, Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tracy Joe Owens, 50, Arab; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Daravous Pickett, 20, Decatur; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ricky Dewayne Adams, 43, Decatur; three counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $450,000. (Decatur police)
• Justice Kierria Almond, 26, Decatur; three counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Alejandro Tomas, 24, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Robert Alan Jones Jr., 26, Decatur; possession of a gun without permit, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $51,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melvin Buford Eddy, 46, Town Creek; distribution of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Zacuari Lance Flannigan, 37, Town Creek; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Kristen Nelson, 22, Muscle Shoals; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Elizabeth Sue Owens, 28, Moulton; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Chasity Ray Anne Taylor, 47, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance, carrying brass knuckles or a slingshot; In Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Moulton police)
• Javonte Oterrius Trimble, 25, Tupelo, Mississippi; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Dallas Craig Proctor, 38, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kasey Wayne Richard, 27, Town Creek; using false identity to obstruct justice; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Town Creek police)
• Ryan Dohrmann, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven McCurley, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brian McFarland, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dustin Berzett, New Market; second-degree theft of lost property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Taymon, Harvest; first-degree theft, four counts of identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Miles Craig II, Athens; domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Labrent Farrar, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jesse Johnson, Harvest; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Morgan Pierce, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.