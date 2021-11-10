Arrests
• Tina Wilhoite Martin, 63, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 47, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tabitha Binford, Huntsville; second-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Hovis, Toney; first-degree theft, third-degree forgery, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Crystal Jackson, Anderson; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Preston Ritterbush, Lester; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
