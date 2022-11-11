Arrests
• Timothy Lee Wallace, 33, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Ronald Doyle Crow, 72, Eva; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Mackenzie Michelle Letson, 23, Trinity; drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• David Jeremy Richardson, 29, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Hamm, Toney; manufacturing a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Justin Hardaway, Elkmont; third-degree robbery; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Silus Harris III, Huntsville; receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Megan Hodge, Elkmont; promoting prison contraband; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tyreece Love, Huntsville; receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Zachary Houston, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Sadariaun Martin, Huntsville; receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Justin Robinson, Athens; 10 counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
