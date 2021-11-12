Arrests
• Angel Jean Zirkelbach, 34, Arab; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Damont Larion Jones, 25, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Matthew Jordan Moore, 29, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Frank Johnson, Athens; three counts of second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nicholas Powell, Athens; first-degree of possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Rogers, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Ardmore police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.