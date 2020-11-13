Arrests
• Heather Elaine Partain, 44, 1210 Freemont St. S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Lasha Benford, 31, 3224 Alpine St., Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Randall Lamar Hudson, 49, 609 Third Ave. S.E., Decatur; first-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Decatur police)
• Ada Marie Armstrong, 29, 40 Lauderdale County 38, Florence; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Angelo Dominic Lombardo, 25, 4425 Poinciana St. Apt. 3, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla.; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sky Lynn Lozado, 19, Unknown Address, New Port Richey, Fla.; possession of a controlled substance, destruction of property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Victoria Lynn Valerio, 27, 651 60th Ave., St. Petersburg, Fla.; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
