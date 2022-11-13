Arrests
• Joshua Del Biggans, 36, Decatur; destruction of property, fraudulent use of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Travance Bernard Lott, 28, Decatur; sex offender in prohibited residence location, failure of sex offender to register or comply with residence restrictions; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Leah Garner-Ricketts, 43, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Nicole Taymon, 36, Harvest; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Tracy Joe Owens, 50, Arab; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,093. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dyron Rashad Primus, 30, Decatur; distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel Craig Abbott, 38, Decatur; second-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $672. (Morgan sheriff)
• Phillip Jerome Dicioccio, 38, Town Creek; second-degree assault, first-degree receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kevin Boldin, Lester; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tammy Hand, Elkmont; practicing medicine without a license, distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Josafat Romero, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
