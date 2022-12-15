Arrests
• Maggie Jean Moses, 28, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Charles Dewayne Clarke, 21, Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Webster Ray Alexander, 38, Moulton; two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Whitney Shere Brackins, 37, Moulton; two counts of third-degree promoting prison contraband, seven counts of bribery of public servants, two counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jesus Aguirre, Athens; child abuse; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Torey Brooks, Athens; first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Thomas Davis III, Elkmont; first-degree sodomy; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chad Eubanks, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Daniel Eubanks, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jordan Gordon, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Hill, Athens; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christina Laming, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leilany Osuna, Athens; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
