• Zachary August McClendon, 32, Vinemont; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Hartselle police)
• Tyler Brandon Pugh, 24, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Allen Jackson Plunkett, 31, Hazel Green; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Watson Boyd, 54, Moulton; distribution of dangerous drugs, promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jesse James Strickland, 31, Mobile; second-degree theft of lost property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Kevin Boldin, Lester; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Loretta Gentry, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jason Williams, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James McGee, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance, domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dallas Holloway, Athens; first-degree sexual abuse; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Ryan Carney, 41, Moulton; six counts of cruelty to animals; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Mathew Edwin Clarkson, 48, Hueytown; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Phillip Jerome Dicioccio, 38, Town Creek; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property, second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kristine Noelle Parker, 34, Moulton; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
