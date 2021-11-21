Arrests
• Cristin Danielle Butler, 36, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Richard David Bagwell, 39, Somerville; first degree identity theft; in Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond. (Morgan County Sheriff)
• David Ray Grantland, 62, Somerville; possession of methamphetamine. (Morgan County Sheriff)
• Alexis Kindyn Barnett, 23, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Troy Blane Young Jr., 39, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
