Arrests
• Jerome Leshon Murphy, 37, Tanner; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Michelle Kelly Clark, 39, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit card, identity theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Joseph Lee Osborne, 33, Huntsville; second-degree assault of a police officer, auto burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Yngwie Montana Ray, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Joey Aaron Flick Jr., 24, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Mark Lynn Weathers, 45, Lacey's Spring; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alex James Tuder, 30, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dustin Blake Brackin, 28, Town Creek; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Michael Alan Hammond, 35, Hillsboro; receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jeffrey Carter, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Gatley, Huntsville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
