Arrests
• Andrew Vanlorean McAdams, 33, Schenevus, New York; possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail on a $1,300 bond. (Morgan sheriff)
• Patrick Terone Baker, 36, Decatur, Georgia; illegal possession of prescription drugs, attempt to commit a controlled substance crime, unlawful possession of controlled substance, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $2,600 bond. (Decatur police)
• Haleigh Bauman, 18, Bedford, Massachusetts; attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $1,000 bond. (Decatur police)
• Deana White Haggenmaker, 65, Dothan; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail on a $1,000 secure bond. (Decatur police)
