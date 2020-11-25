Arrests
• Kendrick Reshad Echols, 30, 1661 Bluff City Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Dekota Blake Shaddrix, 21, 1219 Charest Road, Somerville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,300. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Wayne Murphree, 54, 1119 10th Ave. S.E., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.