Arrests
• Elex Tyrone Elliott Jr., 57, 401 13th Ave. N.W., Decatur; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Mitchell Fontana, 39, 623 Arnold Road, Ruston, Louisiana; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Joseph Wayne Skipworth, 21, 16609 Blackburn Road Apt. 10, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Wayne Jackson, 26, 27633 Saddle Trail, Toney; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
