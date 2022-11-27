Arrests
• Joey Aaron Flick Jr., 24, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jordan Elaine Talley, 25, Falkville; first-degree elder abuse and neglect; in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alexis Jade Aycock, 24, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail listed at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Shawna Chambers, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Joines, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Brummit, Lester; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elizabeth Clem, Holly Pond; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Loney Davis, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eric Meadows, Athens; third-degree burglary, third-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jonathan Selock, Prospect, Tennessee; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
