Arrests
• Shauntrae Marie Burmeister, 37, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Crystal Smith, 37, Tuscumbia; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Craig Michael Stevens, 52, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christopher Adams, Athens; five counts of third-degree burglary, identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dustin Berzett, New Market; promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Robert Blanchard, Athens; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• April Boyett, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Maria Chaves, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tervarius Horton, Athens; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sacha Johnson, Harvest; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
