Arrests
• John Walter Herman, 49, Crawfordville, Florida; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• April Christensen, Prospect, Tennessee; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Irons, Madison; second-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Adam Moss, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Riggs, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
