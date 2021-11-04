Arrests
• Rebecca Jo Hatfield, 30, Somerville; assault, chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lisa Nikcole Lovell, 35, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Dana Michelle Beerman, 34, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Dyllan Patrick Jones, 29, Moulton; three counts of forgery and third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kaleb Barnhill, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ranny Grimes, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Stephen Harbin, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kelsie Hyer, McKenzie, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.