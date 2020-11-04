Arrests
• Dustin Shane Sadler, 37, 7901 Greenbrier Road, Madison; soliciting a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chaneta Lashell Cooper, 38, 102 Ash Court N.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Melvin Lamar Thompson Baker, 32, 3606 Timbercrest Drive, Huntsville; using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Joseph Shane Davis, 40, 3005 Second Ave., Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Cody Reliford, 34, 45 Morrow Mountain Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy James Towe, 34, 23188 Saint John Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Eric Daniel Frogge, 34, 21696 Hickory Hill Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
• James Nicholas Scott, 30, 27986 Alabama 251, Ardmore; three counts of third-degree burglary, in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christina Stegall, 37, 28610 Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cortney Terrell Johnson, 43, 108 Ash St., Athens; two counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Parker, 50, 608 Brownsferry St., Athens; shooting into an occupied building; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Danny Lee Howard, 63, 1500 U.S. 72 East, Apt. 301, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Athens police)
