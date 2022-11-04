Arrests
• Ashley Leighane Smith, 35, Decatur; possession of dangerous drugs; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,800. (Decatur police)
• Sommer Lashea Starnes, 43, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Tiyana Martrese Orr, 30, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cheston Jared Campbell, 34, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $9,700. (Decatur police)
• Alexandria Grace Handley, 30, Decatur; promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Conner Evans, 41, Leighton; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• David Terry, 57, Danville; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jimmy Gatlin III, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joe Harvey, Athens; first-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan Timms, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Walker, Owens Crossroads; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Devin Widner, Lester; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Emerson Woods Jr., La Vergne, Tennessee; first-degree theft, identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
