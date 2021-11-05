Arrests
• Rickey Turrentine, 51, Muscle Shoals; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marie Louise Maples, 63, Morgan County; trafficking in methamphetamines; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lorenzo LaJames Davis, 33, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cody Max Busbey, 33, Moulton; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Karris Antwan Jones, 40, Decatur; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Scotty Bowman, Anderson; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Preston Ritterbush, Lester; torture/willful abuse of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
