Arrests
• Jammie Darlene McCary, 41, 1706 Westmead St. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Angel Nicole Gordon, 39, 14064 Deb Drive, Athens; second-degree domestic violence; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Athens police)
• Felicia Sherice Chesney, 39, 806 Grant St., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Tanya Wanette Jacobs, 41, 108 Ash St., Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Jake Harley Modica, 31, 20409 Hogan Drive Lot 12, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lloyd Andrew Jones, 47, 8363 Alabama 53, Toney; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carl Anthony McCain, 24, 17712 Pamela Drive, Athens; first-degree criminal trespass; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zachary Austin Wilson, 26, 20445 Elkmont Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
