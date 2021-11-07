Arrests
• Zelma Genell Wright, 38, Somerville; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Benjamin Graham Griffin, 51, Somerville; manufacturing methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Probation and parole)
• Stephanie Renee Moore, 39, Hartselle; first-degree theft, second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Daniel McDonald, 30, Hartselle; two counts of forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Susan Annette Mayes, 64, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Lolita Marjorie Amerson, 45, Decatur; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Steven McCurley, Athens; forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jackson Ramos-Vicente, Athens; destruction of property by prisoner; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnny Scott, Elkmont; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Wilemon, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamarre Burnett, Madison; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Madison police)
• Angela Harper, Hanceville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mary Beth Ussery, 42, Athens; theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Robert Micah Templeton, 62, Elkmont; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.