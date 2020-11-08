Arrests
• Kavon Tyreas Deloney, 20, 630 Sunset Drive N.W., Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Danny Pernell Walker, 55, 1803 Graymont Lane S.W. Apt. 4, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police)
• Heather Nicole Kerby, 26, 6951 Morgan County 1223, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephanie Ausban Harper, 47, 33 E. Pine St., Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Falkville police)
• Jacob Paul Howell, 33, 257 Willow Springs Drive, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tiana Latoya Jones, 33, 12 Langford St., Madison; third-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Nicole Hammonds, 32, 4209 Irondale Road N.W., Huntsville; third-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Jarmal Shukur Townsend, 22, 17422 Wells Road, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carly Shay Biggs, 23, 28348 Ferguson Lane, Toney; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Holly Mae Siniard, 36, 17162 Harwell Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Lynn Gatlin, 34, 28651 Monte Way, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Limestone sheriff)
