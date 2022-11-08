ARRESTS
• Maggie Jean Moses, 28, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Melanie Smallwood Harris, 51, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Kenneth Ray Melson, 57, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• George Justin Knoblock, 42, Decatur; first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Leah Garner-Ricketts, 43, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Marride Shane Morris, 30, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Lance Skylar Thornton, 26, Florence; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Larry Shane McCleskey, 44, Trinity; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kasey Wayne Richard, 27, Town Creek; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Helen Daugherty, Hazel Green; financial exploitation of the elderly; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vantella Malone, Athens; third-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan Timms, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Hammond, Lexington; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andres Alonzo, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.