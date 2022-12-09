Arrests
• Diana Marie Rodgers, 37, East Lake; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Glenda Mae Gabbard, 59, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Maggie Jean Moses, 28, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Patrick Jason Pitts, 46, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charlie Leroy Grays II, 31, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Darrell Lee Perry, 54, Decatur; distribution of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Franklyn Cuarezma, Athens; second-degree assault of a police officer; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Dugger, Athens; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of selling a controlled substance to a minor, two counts of first-degree theft, first-degree human trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
