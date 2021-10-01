Arrests
• Billy Lynn Hopkins, 47, Somerville; discharging firearm into occupied building; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Devonta Alexander Malone, 28, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jonathan Adam Senior, 30, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Gregory Maurice Sheppard, 31, Chelsea; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (State troopers)
• Terrance Heath Faulks, 54, Decatur; fraud; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
